Blake Shelton in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Billboard magazine says Blake Shelton recently attempted the Bottle Cap Challenge where he tried to spin a cap off of a vodka bottle by kicking it. The bottle fell over.

Carrie Underwood tells People magazine that she uses her gym outfits as motivation to workout. “Putting together a fashionable but also functional outfit gives me a little boost when going to the gym especially when I need an extra push or I’m not feeling my best. I try to put a cute look together with my favorite pieces a legging with a pattern on the bottom, and cute and comfortable tank, and a zip-up hoodie to complete the outfit.”

Luke Combs tells Rolling Stone magazine that his parents are a big part of his success. ”My parents have always been really great at living within their means and not buying anything that they couldn’t afford. I didn’t understand how important that was until I started working. My parents just always told me, ‘If you want something and you can’t afford it, just don’t get it.’ They’ve made a lot of sacrifices for me. I was an only child, so I always thought if I screwed up, there wasn’t another kid to be good, so I didn’t really have a choice in that regard. I’ve gotten to help them out with some bills they had and my parents and myself didn’t get to travel a lot growing up. I got to take them to a lot of places that they’ve never been and let them experience a lot of things that they’ve never gotten to experience, so that’s definitely been the coolest thing.”

In Touch Weekly Magazine claims Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin may be having marriage troubles. A source tells the magazine, ‘’She was blinded by love when they met and rushed into marriage without truly getting to know him. The honeymoon period is definitely over. When she’s really down, she’ll go to a bar alone to drown her sorrows. Miranda loves Brendan, but there are times when she asks herself whether she made the right decision. Something has to change or they’re not going to make it.”

Blake Shelton tells Entertainment Tonight that he knew Adam Levine was ready to leave The Voice. “I think we all knew, on the inside of the show, that he was ready to make a move. For a guy like Adam, who is just-he’s the most ADD person I think I’ve met-for him to have even done it as long as he did without wanting to move on to the next thing, is amazing. But I know he’s happy with his decision. Doesn’t mean I am, or any of us [are happy], but at least they were able to soften the blow a little bit and bring Gwen back.”

The Daily Mail and Woman’s Day magazine claim Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman may adopt a child. A source tells the news outlets, “Neither of them could shift their sense of yearning to become parents again. Neither of them are getting any younger, and [Nicole has] accepted that she’s not going to have a baby naturally at her age, so adoption seemed like the right path.”

Garth Brooks is going to play seven dive bar concerts this Summer. They will be announced today. The first one is in Chicago