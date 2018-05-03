Blake Shelton On Mother’s Day For Gwen In Today’s Nashville Insider

Blake Shelton tells Extra that he plans to make waffles for Gwen Stefani on Mother’s Day. “It is going to be a huge waffle because you can only make the squares, so it has to be like Legos. I have to make a crapload of waffles.”

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley tells People magazine that he and Tyler Hubbard would like to record with several rappers. “Migos mentioned us and Cardi B mentioned us. We would love to do something with both of those artists, so on the same song would be freakin’ awesome.”

Brett Eldredge tells the Morning Call that he is not dating Duck Dynasty star, Sadie Robertson. “Yeah, she’s just a good friend, man. It was never anything more than that, you know? Everybody was just … you know how that mess is. She’s a good friend and a really talented, awesome person with a good heart. And I thought she was a perfect person for this video. So I was very lucky to have her and I’m glad to have her as a friend now, too.”

Keith Urban tells Rolling Stone that he is a fan of pop star Ed Sheeran. “Ed is one of the really few guys who will put his heart on his sleeve. He has no problem with being vulnerable. The fears that us guys have about getting our heart broken by somebody, we never talk about that. That’s what I love so much about Ed, his willingness to be honest.”

Us Weekly claims Miranda Lambert doesn’t think she is doing anything wrong by dating a married man in Evan Felker. Sources tell the magazine; “Miranda knew Evan was married but that didn’t stop either of them. She isn’t remorseful. Miranda didn’t steal Evan from his wife. Miranda is insecure and has too many ‘yes’ people in her life. She does this to herself. The people around her don’t feel bad anymore.”

TV Week claims ABC is bringing back “The Gong Show” with celebrity judges Brad Paisley, Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Sudeikis. The show returns on Thursday, June 21st

Bebe Rexha tells Entertainment Tonight that her new CD ”Expectations” is about fairy tales. “‘Expectations’ for me was about growing up and watching all the fairy tales and all the kids’ channels and like wanting to a princess and thinking that love was like a fairy tale. And you’d go to Hollywood and become famous right off the bat and make millions of dollars and you get to LA and you’re like..? It’s better to have no expectations and live in the moment.”