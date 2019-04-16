Blake The Party Planner in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Billboard Magazine claims Luke Bryan is going to join ABC’s coverage of the NFL draft on April 25th. He will appear alongside hosts Robin Roberts and Kirk Herbstreit live from Nashville.

Hollywoodlife.com claims Blake Shelton has begun planning Gwen Stefani’s 50th birthday party. A source says she will celebrate on October 3rd. “We are still about six months away from Gwen’s 50th birthday but that hasn’t gotten by Blake one bit and he is looking to put together the biggest party ever for her big day. It’s likely going to be in various locations with the main party taking place in Vegas since she will be in the city to start her residency again a few days after her birthday. The day of her actual birthday is a Thursday so Blake is looking to make a whole weekend thereafter filled with festivities for her to celebrate her and have her closest family and friends near.”

Carrie Underwood tells Cosmopolitan magazine that she has become addicted to frozen breakfast burritos. “I stock up on frozen breakfast burritos just in case I’m making something for Isaiah and Jacob and I run out of steam before I can make something for myself.”

People magazine claims Kane Brown and his wife, Kaitlyn, are expecting their first child together. They posted a sonogram picture on Twitter.

Brett Young tells WBUR that a career-ending baseball injury got him back into music. “Baseball was a big part of most of my life, but I think growing up in the church and listening to music and playing music, it was always kind of a part of me, but baseball was the biggest part of me, and it took, you know, a career-ending elbow injury in college for me to have to kind of put life back in focus and figure out what it was that was going to make me happy. There’s a large amount of depression that goes along with, you know, a career-ending injury like that when you think it’s going to be your whole life, and music just at the very beginning of it all became kind of an outlet for that.”

Luke Combs tells American Songwriter that people are drawn to his shows because he’s a regular guy. “We go out there and play the stuff that’s on the record and it sounds like the record and the singing’s good and the playing’s good and it’s just an honest show. There’s no bells and whistles or anything special about what we’re doing, the way we dress, or anything. It’s just a bunch of regular guys up there playing music and I think people are really drawn to that because they feel like it could be them up there.

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey tells Songwriters Universe that his father’s tastes in music helped get him interested in music. “My dad was real good at playing different music; he had a whole record collection where he would play one song from a Motown record and while that was playing he’d be picking out a Led Zeppelin record, and then he’d pick out a Waylon Jennings record. He just kept me exposed to everything, so I was really lucky in that respect.”