Blake Wants To Record With Gwen In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Hollywoodlife.com claims Blake Shelton wants to record again with Gwen Stefani. A source tells the website; “Blake would love to make an album with Gwen…he would love for them to be a modern version of Johnny and June Cash, so they can work together and tour together. Gwen is a little more realistic though, and she wonders how they could meld their very different music styles together because she wants to always remain authentic. Blake is very much of the belief set though that where there’s a will there’s a way so, he constantly brings it up and it’s definitely a discussion point, so never rule it out, although he takes a lot more seriously than Gwen.”

Blake Shelton says he cares more about the contestants on The Voice than the coaches. “When it comes to the contestants, whether they’re on my team or somebody else’s team, that’s sacred up there. And we all pull for these contestants, no matter whose team they’re on. And we try to be as supportive as we can. Because that’s what it’s all about is that talent there up on the stage. Now as far as the other coaches go, you know, they can kiss my butt. I don’t care. And I think that’s what people like about the show.”

HotNewHipHop claims NBC plans to air an Elvis special in 2019 called ”The 50th Anniversary of the Elvis Comeback Special”.It will feature Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Darius Rucker covering Elvis’s biggest hits.

The Vancouver Sun claims Carly Pearce has been covering Shania Twain’s ”Man I Feel Like a Woman” during some of her recent shows

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard recently got a massive elephant tattoo on his left arm. He Instagrammed; “I love these unbelievable animals and everything they represent.” It took 12 hours to complete the tatt.

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey tells Entertainment Weekly that the band loves their tequila. “You know, we definitely drink a lot of tequila in this band, for sure. It’s a pre-show ritual where we have shots of Don Julio.”

Jimmie Allen tells Rolling Stone that he’s waited for his moment to shine for the past 10 years. “The first 10 years in Nashville for me were just artist development, trying to find my sound and get comfortable with who I am. It also felt like waiting for the genre to change a little bit so there was space for what I did.”