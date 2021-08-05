Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Blood Drive At Sulphur Springs CANHelp

Dave Kirkpatrick 5 hours ago

CANHelp  of Hopkins County is hosting a blood drive from 930am to 130pm Saturday, at 613 Gilmer St. in Sulphur Springs in the side parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. People  who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a face mask at Carter BloodCare blood drives or donation centers. Donors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing a mask except when temperature is taken, or when eating and drinking after the donation. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Adela Martinez at (903) 885-9797, extension 3.

