Blood Drive In Paris Wednesday 09.22

To support the current urgent and ongoing need for blood, Embark Care of Paris is hosting a blood drive from 11am to 3pm tomorrow at 2675 41st St. Southeast in the parking lot of Quality Care ER on the Carter BloodCare bus. Donors can complete a medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. People who have had COVID-19 vaccinations are still eligible to donate blood. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Jill McAneney at (877) 800-2035.

