Blood Drive Tomorrow(Saturday) At Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital of Sulphur Springs is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2 at 115 Airport Road in the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Lanie Wright at (903) 571-9667.Eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. Standard eligibility requirements are a minimum weight of 110 pounds, the donor feels well that day and presents a government-issued photo ID at each donation.