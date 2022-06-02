Blood Drives AT Christus Mother Frances Sulphur Springs

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital invites area residents to support neighbors in need by donating at one of several Carter BloodCare drives coming up this month. The first drive will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 3. The next drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4. The final drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. The blood drives take place at 115 Airport Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For details or to set a time to donate to save local lives, contact Patricia Wilson at (903) 438-4380.

Each blood donor will receive a free “Give for Texans” T-shirt, available in sizes M – 3XL while supplies last.

Residents also can secure a spot at the blood drive by either:

Calling: 800-366-2834

Visiting: CarterBloodCare.org and clicking the Donate Now tab