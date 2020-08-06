" /> Blood Drives on Friday – EastTexasRadio.com
Blood Drives on Friday

4 hours ago

 

Christus-Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs and Carter Blood Care are hosting a blood drive tomorrow from 9 – 1pm on the Carter Bus in the parking lot of the hospital at 115 Airport Road. There will be free Covid19 anti-body testing for all donors. To make an appointment, Phone: ((903) 571-9667.

The Dairy Queen in Cooper will host a blood drive from 10am to 4pm today. It will be in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For appointments, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.

