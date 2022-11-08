We will witness the last total lunar eclipse on Tuesday, also called a Blood Moon, until March 14, 2025. But that’s not the only exciting thing about it. It is the first time in U.S. history that we’re enjoying an Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse. It’s never happened before and won’t happen again until 2394, according to Almanac.com.

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Moon, and Earth align, causing the Moon to pass into Earth’s shadow. A total lunar eclipse happens when the Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow. Due to how light scatters in Earth’s atmosphere, this will turn the Moon a reddish hue, making it a Blood Moon. Also, the more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear. It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets project onto the Moon.