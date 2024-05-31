Blossom Man Guilty Of Sexual Abuse

Stephen King, 34, of Blossom, pleaded guilty in Lamar County District Court to three counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of Indecency with a Child. The jury recommended that King get 20 years and eight years in prison on two counts and recommended probation on the other two. King must serve at least 14 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Benjamin Kaminer and Erin Lewis prosecuted King. King’s defense lawyer was Clay Johnson of Sulphur Springs.