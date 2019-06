Blossom Patriot Fest Fireworks Show will be held Friday June 28th in downtown Blossom. It’s sponsored by the Greater Blossom Development Association, where community is everything. Prior to the fireworks there will be hamburgers and live entertainment in the city park. Plus there will be a paver reveal by Dan’s Shed. Check it out on Facebook @GreaterBlossomDevelopment or contact Liz at 903-491-7257 or Deana at 903-491-6343.