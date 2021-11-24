Blue Santa Registration

Sign-ups are ongoing for the Hopkins County Blue Santa toy program. Registration can be done online at CanHelpOnline.org. Documents needed for upload are proof of Hopkins County residency, birth certificate or proof of school enrollment for each child ages 1-14, proof of income or proof of SNAP, Medicaid, TANF, or CHIPS. Contact Chief Deputy Tanner Crump or Angela Price at the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office if you would like to donate toys or money. You can also message the Blue Santa/Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County Facebook page.