Blue Santa Update

There was a terrific turnout for the Blue Santa Bash at the Walmart parking lot this week and the toy drive has not officially ended. After the two-day drive, organizers are proud to announce that 89% of the goal has been reached. That includes more than 800 BBQ lunches prepared by Pastor CJ Duffy. Toys and monetary donations will continue to be accepted along the entire route of the Sulphur Springs Lighted Christmas parade Friday night. and that should push the total of cash and toys collected above and beyond the goal.

Tomorrow is the deadline for families to register for the Hopkins County Blue Santa toy program. Registration can be done online at CanHelpOnline.org. Documents needed for upload are proof of Hopkins County residency, birth certificate or proof of school enrollment for each child ages 1-14, proof of income or proof of SNAP, Medicaid, TANF, or CHIPS.