Boating This Holiday?

Before heading out on the water, simple steps include:

Wearing a life jacket.

Learning to swim.

Using the ignition safety switch.

Checking weather reports and participating in a boater education class.

Last year, wardens issued 1,560 citations and 1,976 warnings for boating safety law violations. Forty-nine individuals were also arrested for Boating While Intoxicated (BWI), and eight others were charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). Additionally, wardens detained another 23 people for various other charges.

Boaters Urged to ‘Clean, Drain and Dry’ to Stop Aquatic Invasive Species

AUSTIN – Texans enjoy the Fourth of July every year by soaking in the summer sun on the water. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) urges boaters and paddlers to do their part to protect the Texas lakes we love from aquatic invasive species during the heart of boating season.

“While we want everyone to have a great time, we also want them to avoid giving invasive species free rides to new lakes,” said Brian Van Zee, TPWD Inland Fisheries regional director. “The best way to prevent the spread of many harmful aquatic invasive species is to clean, drain and dry your boats and equipment every time.”

Zebra mussels and giant salvinia continue to spread to new areas in Texas. While they remain some of the biggest threats to Texas lakes, boaters can transport other highly invasive species, including water hyacinth, crested floating heart, and quagga mussels.

Zebra mussels, a non-native shellfish that attaches to hard surfaces, also pose a significant threat to our lakes. These invasive mussels damage boats and infrastructure for water supply and control, alter lake ecosystems, and cause harm to native species. They also litter shorelines with hazardous, sharp shells that impact lakefront recreation.

“Zebra mussels and quagga mussels can be attached to boats or even carried by anchors or to plants clinging to boats,” said Monica McGarrity, TPWD senior scientist for aquatic invasive species. “Microscopic zebra mussel larvae can be transported in residual water in the boat. Taking just a few minutes to clean, drain, and dry boats can make a huge difference in our efforts to prevent further spreading of this highly damaging species and harm to Texas lakes.”

You can find zebra mussels in 36 Texas lakes across seven river basins, and river reaches downstream of infested lakes. TPWD and partners monitor numerous at-risk lakes around the state to detect zebra, and closely related quagga, mussels early. Still, no one can control or eradicate them once they’ve been introduced and established in a lake.

Giant Salvinia, a free-floating aquatic fern that can double its coverage area in a week, is one of the major threats to our lakes. This highly invasive plant can produce thick surface mats, making fishing, boating, swimming, and other water recreation nearly impossible.

“There’s no doubt that Texans love their lakes, but we also need Texans to take action to help protect them,” said John Findeisen, TPWD aquatic habitat enhancement team lead. “It only takes a tiny fragment of an invasive plant to create a new infestation, and preventing aquatic invasive species introductions avoids costly, long-term efforts to manage these species once they infest a lake. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure — a small amount of our time as responsible boaters to clean, drain, and dry our boats and equipment can prevent new introductions of aquatic invasive species.”

Giant Salvinia is present on 36 East Texas lakes and numerous rivers, creeks, and marshes between Houston and Beaumont. While TPWD efforts have kept giant salvinia from limiting angling or boating access in Texas public waters, they can still hitchhike on a boat, trailer, or other equipment from one lake to another.

TPWD urges boaters to follow these three simple but crucial steps to clean, drain, and dry boats and gear before traveling from lake to lake.

Remove plants, mud, and debris.

Drain all water from the boat and gear.

Once back home, open the compartments and allow everything to dry completely for at least a week.

If you’ve stored your boat in the water at a lake with invasive mussels, it is likely infested and poses an extremely high risk for transporting these invasive species to a new lake. Before moving the boat, call TPWD at (512) 389-4848 for guidance.

In addition to the harm invasive species can cause to aquatic ecosystems, water infrastructure, and the recreational experience at lakes, the transport of these organisms can result in legal trouble for boaters. Transporting prohibited marine invasive species in Texas is illegal and punishable with a fine of up to $500 per violation for the first offense.

It’s also the law that boaters must drain all water from their boat and onboard receptacles, including bait buckets, before leaving or approaching a body of fresh water. Before leaving a lake, they must also remove all invasive plants from the boat and trailer.

For more information on properly cleaning, draining, and drying boats and equipment, visit the TPWD YouTube channel for a short instructional video. To learn more about zebra mussels and other invasive species in Texas, visit tpwd.texas.gov/StopInvasives.

TPWD and partners monitor for invasive species in Texas lakes, but anyone who spots them on boats, trailers, or equipment that someone is moving can help prevent new introductions by reporting the sighting to TPWD at (512) 389-4848. Anyone who finds invasive species, such as zebra mussels, in lakes that no one has seen before can help identify new introductions by emailing photos and location information to aquaticinvasives@tpwd.texas.gov.