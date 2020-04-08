Bob Evans Foods Bringing Free Food To Sulphur Springs

Bob Evans Foods is bringing two 18-wheeler trucks loaded with egg and potato products Sulphur Springs to be given away completely free of charge. You will be able to get your bundle of groceries on Friday, April 10th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Civic Center Arena. This is a drive-through process, and you will not leave your car. Simply get in line, pull through the arena, have your groceries placed in your trunk, and then pull away. It’s that easy! We have enough groceries to give to 2,400 families! This is only occurring on Friday, and once they are gone, they are gone. Will you please help me spread the word?