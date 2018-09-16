Bob Sandlin – Christmas In The Park

Bob Sandlin State Park is beginning to prepare for “Christmas in the Park” event on Friday and Saturday (Dec 7-8). Christmas in the Park is a free event we offer the community where we allow free camping and visiting. We also offer cookies and hot chocolate while visiting with Santa, games, and ornament craft project for children. On Friday and Saturday nights of the event, people drive through the park to see decorated campsites, but this leaves many areas in the park dark. Would you help us get the word out to our community about Christmas Done Bright, an opportunity to brighten the ‘dark spots’ in the park? We have several areas in the park that need lights and decoration for our event. This may be another opportunity for groups and organizations to show off a parade float. We ask that all who are interested in participating contact the park by December 1.

Paige Green

Office Manager / Volunteer Coordinator

Lake Bob Sandlin State Park

341 State Park Rd 2117

Pittsburg, Texas 75686

(903) 572-5531