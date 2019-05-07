Body Discovered In Paris

Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley

Tuesday morning, officers with the Paris Police Department were being assisted in the search for Ty Williams with tracking hounds from the TDCJ Choice Moore Kennel unit in Fannin County. They had started working in and around SW 4th where Mr. Williams was last known to be. While working in the area, the officers were approached by city workers who reported a strong odor around the gate area to the city compost collection site on SW 7th Street.

Officers went to that location and found the body of a deceased male about 30 feet south of the drive. Officers are still working on the identification of the person as the body is in a state of decomposition. Justice of the Peace Cindy Ruthart has ordered an autopsy and the investigation will continue.

The family of Mr. Williams has been made aware of this discovery.