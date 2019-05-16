Body Found In Paris

From Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley

Thursday morning around 10:50, the Paris police department received a call regarding a deceased person being found. A person mowing a yard in the 500 block of NE 42nd saw a body lying on the ground in a small grove of trees on the property. Officers arrived and found the remains of a person. The body appeared to have been deceased for some time and is believed to be that of a male. Justice of the Peace Gene Hobbs pronounced the deceased at 12:16 PM and ordered an autopsy. We do have a tentative identification on the person but will wait for the medical examiner’s office to confirm. Detectives have made contact with who we believe is a family member of the deceased.

From preliminary investigation at the scene, we do not feel the residents in the area should have concerns for their safety.