After a search for a missing person had been going on for more than a week, a body has been found about 100 yards off of Hwy 79 south in Rusk County. Investigators say the body was badly decomposed and had probably been there for 10-12 days. An autopsy has been ordered to positively identify the body, and to determine the cause of death. Investigators believe that the body is that of the missing person, but are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner.