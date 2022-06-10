Bodycam Released In Police Shooting

E-Paris Extra is reporting in its online edition that the Paris PD has released bodycam video of an officer involved shooting that occurred last year. Officers had responded to a single vehicle crash, and later located the alleged driver, Coco Carico, who brandished a handgun and threatened to blow his head off. The man then reportedly turned around and walked back to the house. He was then shot in the back after refusing to drop the gun. He is reportedly paralyzed. Texas Rangers are leading the ongoing investigation.