Missing Bogata Teens Found Alive and Well

THE MISSING BOGATA TEENS HAVE BEEN FOUND ALIVE AND WELL IN CLARKSVILLE. No other details were available.

PHoto by Jessica Jeanene Facebook

PREVIOUS STORY

Authorities throughout the area are searching for two Bogata teens who were last seen last night about 7:30 in Clarksville. They’ve been identified as 14-year-old Malia Whaley and 15 year-old Heaven Coleman. Malia is 5’9″ and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black and white striped shirt and all black Converse. Heaven is 5’6″ and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a white shirt with black stripes and sandals. Police have been searching the Harts Bluff area, where its believed one of the girls cell phones was last used. If you have any information, call 9-11 or any law enforcement agency.