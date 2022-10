A Bogota woman has been charged after a McCurtain County crash back in July of 2021 that left a woman dead. Authorities say 34-year-old Micah Landers was intoxicated when she crashed head-on into another vehicle killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others. They charged Landers with one count of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of a person involved in a personal injury accident while under the influence.