Greenville Boil Water Notice Continues Through February 23

On February 17, the City of Greenville Public Works System ID # 1160004, issued a Boil Water Notice (BWN). This update is to inform citizens that the City is expecting to continue this BWN until at least Tuesday February 23, 2021. Due to past rolling power outages the system was compromised and did not meet the quality of water that TCEQ requires. To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption.

Should you have any questions or concerns please contact the City of Greenville Public Works after hours number at (903) 457-2948.