Boil Water Notice Issued for Part Of Red River County

Due to water system repair, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires Red River County Water Supply Corporation, Public Water System 1940008, to notify the affected customers of the need to boil their water before consumption. This area is from County Road 3121 on Highway 37 North to FM 2118 to Tuggle Springs and includes Hopewell Road.

To assure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Instead of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other reliable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil water, water system officials will notify you that it is safe for consumption. They will issue instructions to discontinue boiling in the same manner as this notice.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact Red River County Water Supply Corporation at 903-427-2891.