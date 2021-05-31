Boil Water Notice – Pine Harbor

Monarch Utilities announced a “Boil Water Notice” for its customers in the Pine Harbor Subdivision water system, PWS 1580023, located in Marion County. The notice affects approximately 311 homes:

“Due to a water well production issues causing a service outage, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Pine Harbor Subdivision public water system to notify all customers to boil their water before consumption. Especially before washing hands, face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled before drinking water or for human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Instead of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from other suitable sources for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will state to customers that it rescinds the boil water notice like this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.”

If you have any questions regarding this matter, you may contact:

Southwest Water Company at 1-866-654-7992. Thank you for your assistance in this matter.