Boil Water Notice Rescinded

June 2, 2021

On May 30, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Pine Harbor Subdivision public water system, PWSID 1580023, to issue a Boil Water Notice. We informed customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system requires boiling before drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the water quality distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes. It has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling before use as of June 2, 2021.

Southwest Water Company at 1-866-654-7992. Thank you for your assistance in this matter.