Boil Water Rescinded – Lone Star

City of Lone Star Boil Water Advisory

Boil Water Rescind Notice

On February 19, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required our public water system, City of Lone Star, PWS ID 1720005, to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN). It was to inform our customers that they had to boil water before consumption due to contaminants or an interruption in service.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of February 25, 2021.

If you have questions, contact Shane Townson at 903-656-2311.

If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.