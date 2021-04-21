" /> Bois D’Arc Lake Being Filled With Water – EastTexasRadio.com
Bois D’Arc Lake Being Filled With Water

4 hours ago

The process of impoundment, or capturing, of the water going into Bois D’Arc Lake in Fannin County is underway. It’s the first new reservoir in East Texas in about 30 years. When the lake is filled, it will serve more than a dozen cities and 1.8 million people across the Metriplex area. The lake will also provide economic development and recreational benefits for area residents,  It will take about a year for the lake level to be high enough to be used as a source of water. A dam across the lake should be finished by the end of the year.

