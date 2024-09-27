Bomb Threats At Broken Bow Schools

Broken Bow High School and Broken Bow Middle School were evacuated Thursday morning at about 11:00 am because of a bomb threat. They received the threat through the Protect OK app. The schools called the police for security sweeps in the buildings, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad gave the All-Clear. They canceled the softball game, but the Homecoming Parade went as planned.

La Escuela Secundaria Broken Bow y la Escuela Secundaria Broken Bow fueron evacuadas el jueves por la mañana alrededor de las 11:00 a.m. debido a una amenaza de bomba. Recibieron la amenaza a través de la aplicación Protect OK. Las escuelas llamaron a la policía para que se realizaran redadas de seguridad en los edificios, y el Escuadrón de Bombas de la Patrulla de Caminos de Oklahoma dio el visto bueno. Cancelaron el juego de softbol, pero el Desfile de Bienvenida salió según lo planeado.