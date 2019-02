Gregg County Jail

Bond has been set at $2-million in Gregg County for an East Texas man accused of killing two women Tuesday morning. Reportedly 43-year-old Troy James Rider, Jr., of Longview, is accused of fatally shooting 58-year-old Lori Susan Perez and 28-year-old Kristy Nicole Perez. Police say there was a domestic disturbance and it may have stemmed from a dispute over a car.