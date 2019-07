Twenty-three-year-old Stefond Djuan Bell of Gilmer was arrested by a special narcotics team in Longview on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams to 400 grams, between 4 grams and 200 grams and less than 28 grams of controlled substances, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. His bonds total $156,000. Three men from Longview were also arrested during the raid.