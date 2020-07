Bond has been set at $150,000 for the Royse City woman charged with Intoxication Manslaughter in connection with the death of 65-year-old 5th Texas Court of Appeals Chief Justice David L. Bridges. Thirty-two-year-old Megan Smith, was allegedly driving the wrong way on I-30 when she crashed into 2 oncoming vehicles. She suffered minor injuries and the other driver had no injuries.