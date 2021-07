Bond has been set at $7.6 million for a Northeast Texas man accused of murdering his 10 -month-old stepson. Twenty-eight-year-old Joshua Lowe of Texarkana has been charged with capital murder. The child’s mother, was also arrested, because she allegedly knew about Lowe’s abuse of her son and 4-year-old daughter who has special needs and did nothing to stop it or protect them. Her bond was set at $1 million. A man who lived with the couple was also charged with injury to a child.