Bond has been set at $1,010,000 at the Red River County jail for 26-year-old Harvest Lee Hines III of Atlanta, Texas. He’s charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Izah Kirryae Runels on July 3 in Clarksville. Keari McCain, Quentence Omar Doolittle and Jack Darian-Mytez Galbert also have warrants out for their arrest in connection with the murder. They are considered dangerous, but remain at large are not believed to still be in the area.