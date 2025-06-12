ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Bonham Disaster Declaration

Bonham Mayor H.L. Compton has issued a local state of disaster declaration in the wake of Sunday’s storm that damaged property and knocked out power. This allows the city to take enhanced measures to protect lives, support emergency response efforts, and address damage to property.

 

From City Of Bonham

CALLING ALL RESIDENTS & BUSINESS OWNERS – Please see this post for reporting storm damage. The objective of this survey is to help state and local emergency management officials identify and gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the June 8th storm across Bonham / Fannin County. You can scan the QR Code above or click on this link to go to the survey. We thank you for your cooperation at this time. 🔻

