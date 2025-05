One woman was killed and three others were injured Monday evening in a crash between a sedan and an SUV on US-70 near the Bryan/Choctaw county line east of Bennington. TWenty-four-year-old Olivia Rodriguez of Bonham, a passenger in the SUV was killed. The driver and a 2-year-old were flown to a hospital in stable condition. The driver of the sedan was hospitalized in stable condition.