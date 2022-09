Paris native, Travis Wortham, Jr, often referred to as a pioneer in juvenile justice, returns home to share insight into his first book, “Creating Monsters or Raising Champions” tomorrow from 1 until 3pm at the Paris Public Library. Wortham’s career spans 40 years working with aggressive, violent, and emotionally disturbed youth and their families. He served as Associate Director of the Texas Youth Council-Texas Juvenile Justice Department for over 36 years.