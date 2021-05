The CEOs of Moderna and Pfizer said a booster dose of their respective COVID-19 vaccines could be required as soon as September for those who were among the earliest vaccinated. Depending on the results of research being the research being done on the longevity of the vaccines, a booster shot could be needed between eight to 12 months after the recipient’s initial two-dose vaccine series. Pfizer says the decision is dependent upon the CDC and the FDA approving booster shots.