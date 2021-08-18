Hess Lawn Mower Header
Booster Shots Likely To Begin In September

Dave Kirkpatrick 2 mins ago

Medical experts announced in a joint statement Wednesday that booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be offered this fall, subject to authorization from the FDA and CDC. The booster shots for all Americans are expected  to begin the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose. , Individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster.

