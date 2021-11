We’re just days away from the re-opening of the Mexican border with Texas. All non-essential trade and travel were banned at the border, thanks to COVID. This Monday, all that comes to an end. The border re-opening to Mexican shoppers right before the holidays is a big deal to the Texas economy. But those wanting to come here to shop or visit family need to prove they received the COVID vaccine. And the head of Customs Border Protection, Matt Davies, says everyone will need the COVID vaccine.