Bowie County Bookings

2 hours ago

Cornelio Macedo – Medrano

Fifty-eight-year-old Cornelio Macedo- Medrano of Mt. Pleasant has been arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. His bond has been set at $250,000 and he remains in the Titus County Jail. No other information has been released.

Thirty-five-year-old Cody B. Paul of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Assault on a Public Servant and Attempting to Take a Weapon From An Officer. Bond information was not available . mugshot not available

Forty-four-year-old Adrian Ramirez of Cookville, arrested in Titus County for Aggravated Robbery, and a warrant for Failure to ID. NO bond information was released. mugshot not available

