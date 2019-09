Bowie County Judge James Carlow of New Boston announced Monday morning at Commissioners Court that he is retiring. September 30 is his final day. He has served a total of 28 years, 9 months as county judge. Carlow served as judge from 1987 to 2010 as a democrat and was elected again as a republican in 2015.

https://www.bowiecountynow.com/breaking-news-news/carlow-step-down-bowie-county-judge