Bowie County Man Convicted of Federal Drug Trafficking

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Texarkana man has been found guilty of federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Abe McGlothin, Jr.

Deablo Deshon Lewis, 34, was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime following a three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III, on May 15, 2025.

According to information presented in court, Lewis was arrested on April 1, 2021, in Texarkana, Arkansas, after agreeing to sell 150 counterfeit oxycontin “M-30” pills to another person. After the arrest, Lewis admitted that he had marijuana at his home in Texarkana, Texas, and a search warrant was issued. During the search, officers located over 2,800 counterfeit “M-30” pills containing fentanyl, over 700 “ecstasy” pills containing methamphetamine, over 180 counterfeit Xanax pills containing clonazolam, bulk marijuana, THC edibles, and synthetic marijuana products. Officers also recovered two loaded firearms. In February 2022, after being released on bond, officers stopped a vehicle leaving a suspected drug transaction with Lewis. The occupant confirmed that they had just purchased counterfeit “M-30” pills from Lewis. A search warrant was issued, and officers discovered additional fake “M-30” pills containing fentanyl and hundreds more “ecstasy” pills containing methamphetamine.

At sentencing, Lewis faces up to 40 years in federal prison. The statutory maximum sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the Texarkana (Texas) Police Department, Texarkana (Arkansas) Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Miller County (Arkansas) Sheriff’s Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ryan Locker, Lauren Richards, and Jonathan Hornok.