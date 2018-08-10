

A&M-Texarkana Hosts Bowie County Master Gardeners Program

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Bowie County Master Gardeners will present a program titled “Backyard Composting and Keyhole Gardening” on Monday, August 13th. The class will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Room 306 of the Science and Technology Building. The class is free and open to the public, and no reservation is required to attend.

The Program will be presented by Aaron Harding who is a current Texas Master Gardener. Aaron is also the owner of Whippoorwill Gardens in Atlanta, Texas. Aaron will be giving helpful tips on how to start composting at home and will show you how to grow your own delicious, healthy vegetables in a small, convenient space.

For more information, call Emily Newsome at Texas A&M-Texarkana at 903.223.3039 or Teresa Slack at 903.831.7494.