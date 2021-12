The victims of a multiple shooting incident at a Texarkana apartment complex have been identified by police. Deangelo Handy and Rikolah Young, both 18, and from Texarkana, Texas, died in the triple shooting. The third victim, a 17-year-old, was taken to Wadley Medical Center and then flown to Childrens’ Hospital in Little Rock where he remains in critical condition. A motive has not been determined and no suspects have been identified at this time.