Bowie County Woman Charged With Filing False Police Report

A Texarkana woman has been arrested for falsely filing a report with police that two children in her care were missing from the Walmart. Twenty-year-old Bosnia Taylor reported that the 7and 11 year old boys had gone to the bathroom together and couldn’t be found. Twenty officers converged on the scene and later learned that the boys were at home with their parents and had never been to the Walmart. Taylor allegedly made up the story because she was afraid of getting arrested for shoplifting. She’s being held in the Bi-State Jail.