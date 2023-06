Its officially summer now, and the entire area is experiencing extremely high and in some cases dangerous temperatures. The Paris and Lamar County area box fan drive is continuing. New box fans can be dropped off at the United Way, 2340 Lamar Ave, City Square Paris at 2515 Bonham St or East Texas Broadcasting 2810 Pine Mill Rd through July 15th.All donated fans will be given to those in need, no documents required.