Greenville police responded to Warren Park at 3100 Webb Avenue, where they located a deceased 14-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. After the initial investigation, officers determined that the death was caused by another person playing with a gun. Another juvenile boy was taken into custody for manslaughter and tampering with evidence. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Potts at (903) 453-0428.