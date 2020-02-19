" /> Boy Scouts File For Bankruptcy – EastTexasRadio.com
Boy Scouts File For Bankruptcy

9 hours ago

The Irving-based Boy Scouts of America is hoping its operations can continue intact throughout the country after filing for bankruptcy protection. The organization hopes to work out a huge compensation plan for thousands of alleged victims of sex-abuse and put their lawsuits on hold. Scouting could be forced to sell off some of its massive property holdings to raise money for a compensation fund of more than $1 billion. Local councils have not filed for bankruptcy and are independent of the national organization.

